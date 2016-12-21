NCMC Board of Trustees meeting report

Trustees heard reports and acted on bids and personnel matters during a meeting yesterday evening at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

Interim Vice President Sharon Weiser discussed two new programs. One is computer science and information systems; starting with the spring semester.

The faculty contact is Cory Cooksey. The other is Behavioral Health Support – developing a pathway to entry-level positions with human service agencies, substance abuse counseling, and correctional facilities. Trustees approved a request for NCMC to seek course approval from the Higher Learning Commission.

Discussing opportunities to promote North Central were Director of Marketing Craig Sager; Sports Information marketing coordinator Ryan Suttenfield; and Ketcham Community Center Director Nathan Gamet. A new website rolls out January 2.

Among his remarks, College President Lenny Klaver discussed negotiations with Trenton Park Board President Duane Helmandollar. Trustees then approved a draft agreement involving the college baseball teams’ use of Burleigh Grimes ball field.

He also told of initial efforts pertaining to possible residence hall expansion and /or development on the campus. Doctor Klaver said he’ll represent NCMC at Governor-elect Eric Greitens inauguration January 9. A report was given to the trustees on the colleges’ next strategic plan including initiatives, goals, and objectives.

Trustees approved renewal of property, casualty, and liability insurance through Missouri United School Insurance Council at a cost topping $143,000 for 2017. It was described as a one percent increase (up $1,334).

Low bids were accepted for information technology purchases including firewalls, ($121,581) plus other hardware, and software. ($56,686). Testing supplies for nursing students attending the night and weekend program were purchased from ATI of Leawood, Kansas for nearly 13 thousand dollars ($12,896).

Trustees approved a board policy manual change related to new employee orientation as well as a faculty policy change involving office hours versus online time.

A recommendation of tenure was approved for Jennifer Croy effective with her next contract at North Central. She’s in her tenth year at Trenton. In addition to coaching womens’ basketball, Mrs. Croy helps developmental students to complete course work. Trustees hired John Wilbur the Third of Spickard for the temporary, 18 month, grant funded math position at the college. Savannah resident Sophia Swink was hired to be a six month nursing instructor at the Maryville site; then eligible for the 11 month nursing position after that. Karissa Creel of Brookfield was employed as adjunct instructor in early child hood education. Chanel Lovell of Gilman City was hired as a part time nursing clinical instructor.

No executive session was held.

