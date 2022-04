Laredo school alumni will host a reunion Saturday, May 7th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided including homemade pies. All past graduates, classmates, and friends are invited to attend. If possible, guests are asked to RSVP to a board member so sufficient food will be available.

Phone numbers are Marlene Engleman at 660-359-7674, Linda Urich at 660-654-3035, Kathy Waits at 660-286-6200, and Kay Thomas at 573-219-1038.