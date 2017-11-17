MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for week of November 20, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of November 20 – 26 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route U (Nodaway County), Nov. 20 – 21

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Pothole patching, Nov. 20

Routes M and N – CLOSED in two-mile sections for a resurfacing project, Nov. 20 – 22, 24, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, Nov. 21

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 22

Buchanan County

I-29 Striping on the ramps to Route DD at Exit 35 (Faucett), Nov. 20

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED for sign installation at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-229, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route A – Shoulder work from I-229 to Route 371, Nov. 20 – 22

Route 371 – Shoulder work from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Nov. 20 – 22

U.S. Route 36 – Sign installation on westbound U.S. Route 36 at the I-229 interchange, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The driving and passing lanes will be closed and traffic will be directed through the intersection using the turn lane.

Carroll County

Route KK – Drainage work from County Road 101 to County Road 121, Nov. 20 – 22

Route W – Drainage work from County Road 191 to County Road 209, Nov. 20 – 22

Chariton County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Indian Grove Road to Enyeart Road, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – Shoulder work just south of U.S. Route 24, Nov. 22

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Drainage work one mile west of Route J, Nov. 20 – 22

Gentry County

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 615th Road to 610th Road, Nov. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 & Route 6 – Pothole patching, Nov. 20 – 21

U.S. Business Route 65 – Drainage work in the city limits of Trenton, Nov. 20 – 22

Harrison County

Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 69 to the end of state maintenance, Nov. 20 – 22

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 99 (Corning Exit) to mile marker 84 (Mound City), Nov. 20 – 22, 24 – 25

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route F to Route 5, Nov. 20 – 21. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from the Mussel Fork Bridge (Macon County) to Route 129, Nov. 21 – 22. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Bugle/Buck Avenue to Bronco Place, Nov. 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Nov. 20 – 21

U.S. Route 71 – Signal and intersection work at Main Street in Maryville. Most work will be off the roadway, but there may be some lane closures with flaggers at the intersection, Nov. 20 – 22, 24 – 25

Putnam County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 120 th Street to 135 th Street, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route BB to Route K, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route CC to Route Y, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sullivan County

Routes K, TT, W, WW, and ZZ – Pothole patching, Nov. 20 – 22

Worth County

Route 246 – Shoulder work, Nov. 20 – 22

