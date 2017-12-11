Milan man makes court appearance

A Milan man appeared last week in Sullivan County Circuit Court after his arrest by officers of the State Highway Patrol.

47-year-old Travis Von Shaw was arrested on a warrant accusing him of burglary in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree; and harassment in the second degree – all from October 29th. The burglary is a felony while the other two counts are misdemeanors.

The warrant had been issued on November 19th with bond initially placed at $25,000 cash. Online court information in Associate Division of the circuit court shows that Shaw – through his attorney – requested a reduction in bond.

The court granted his release from custody on his own recognizance (bond) as long as he continued to meet several conditions. Among them is to be set up with a GPS monitoring upon notification of all requirements met with North Central Missouri Court Services. Among other restrictions is one that Shaw is to be on “house arrest” with releases approved by the bond supervisor.

The case before Associate Judge Tracy Mason-White was continued until January 4th in Milan.

