Mercer County Senior Center to hopefully open in June

The Mercer County Senior Center Board hopes to open the new senior center in June.

President Gene Anderson explains the board originally hoped to open it in May, but there are still a few things that need to be completed.

He says cement work needs to be done on the outside to make it more accessible, the floor needs to be put down, and funds need to be raised to finish the kitchen.

Anderson says the new building is rectangular and is more functional than the old building.

A 36 by 36 room on the east side of the structure has been replaced with a service area.

Anderson adds that there will be an open house when the facility opens.

Like this: Like Loading...