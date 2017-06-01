Livingston County Library’s Teen Summer Reading program kicks off Monday

The Livingston County Library’s Teen Summer Reading Program kicks off with a Minecraft Escape Room in the library courtroom Monday evening at 5 o’clock.

Participants will be divided into two teams and will race to beat the game timer and the other team to escape the eight-bit world of Minecraft.

Other “Build a Better World” themed Teen Summer Reading Program events will be held weekly in June and July.

The reading challenge will follow the “Reading Without Walls” initiative.

Teens may pick up Bingo cards at the library’s front desk to complete and for each row completed, the teens will be entered into a drawing at the end of the summer for a grand prize.

No registration is required to participate in the reading program.

Contact Teen Services Librarian Monica Holmer at 660-646-0547 for more information.

