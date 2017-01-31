Livingston County Library to hold information meeting on quilting classes

The Livingston County Library will hold an informational meeting for people interested in taking quilting classes the evening of February 13 at 6 o’clock.

Basic to advanced level quilters are invited to attend.

Library Director Robin Westphal says she wants to make sure to accommodate all levels of quilters with the classes, from who have never used a sewing machine to those who are interested in advanced patterns.

She says different classes based on skill level will be set up at the informational meeting.

Westphal encourages quilters attending to bring their calendars because dates and times may be determined as well.

There is no registration required.

Call the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 for more information.

