Laredo Board of Education increases school lunch price

The Laredo R-7 School District Board of Education approved repairing the gym ceiling at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board also approved an increase in the cost for school lunch which will increase 10 cents to $2.30 to meet federal school lunch requirements.

The board will advertise for bids for milk, propane, and diesel to be opened at the June meeting.

After an executive session, the board announced it accepted two resignations.

They are for first and second-grade teacher Brittni Palmer at the end of this school year and part-time art teacher Trisha Sharp.

