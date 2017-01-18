KC man seriously hurt in accident near Winston

A Kansas City, Missouri man sustained serious injuries after his vehicle overturned on U. S. Highway 69 one mile south of Winston this morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Michael Kibrom was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. His minivan crossed the center line and went off the road on the southbound side. The vehicle then hit a ditch and overturned before coming to rest upright facing south off the west side of U. S. 69 totaling the minivan.

An ambulance transported Kibrom to the Liberty Hospital who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

