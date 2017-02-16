Jamesport Community Association receives $176,000 in tax credits

The Jamesport Community Association was awarded more than $176,000 of Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits.

The tax credits will generate more than $251,000 in donations to support the Community Associations more than $364,000 total project.

The association will hold a town hall meeting at the Spillman Event Center the evening of March 2nd at 6 o’clock to discuss selling 70% tax credits for the project.

A question and answer session about the sale of the tax credits will be held after the meeting.

Jamesport Community Association President Wayne Scott invites everyone to attend to see first hand the projects going on in Jamesport.

