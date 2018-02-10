Jamesport Board of Education adopts calendar for 2018 – 2019

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education Thursday evening adopted a calendar for the 2018-2019 school year.

The first day of school for next school year will be August 16th, and the last day of school will be May 13th, 2019.

The board approved a certificate of deposit investment of $150,000 for eight months at 1.77% interest with the Home Exchange Bank. The board also moved to seek bids for the financial audit for the 2018-2019 year as well as for the construction of a bus barn.

In an executive session, the board updated the substitute teacher roster and Whitney Olson was offered a principal’s contract for next school year at a salary of $63,500.

