High-speed chase in Caldwell County results in arrest of Georgia man

The highway patrol arrested a man from Atlanta, Georgia after he was pursued in a high-speed chase on Highway 13 in Caldwell County on Sunday.

25-year-old Rockeith Brown faces two felony charges and five misdemeanors for traffic violations.

Online court information shows bond has been set at $500,000 cash. As of early afternoon Monday, no date was listed for an appearance in Associate Divison of the Caldwell County Circuit Court.

Charges against the man from Georgia include resisting arrest by fleeing in a motor vehicle, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. He’s also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers’ license – listed as a third offense. Misdemeanor charges include failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with sirens sounding and lights flashing; speeding more than 26 miles an hour above the posted speed limit; failure to halt for a stop sign; failure to drive within the right lane on a two-lane highway; as well as careless and imprudent driving.

Rockeith Brown was taken to the Caldwell County Jail following his apprehension Sunday afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...