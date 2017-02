The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire near Northwest 50th Street around 3 o’clock this morning.

Trenton Fire Fighter Truman Elbert says about 40 to 50 acres were on fire.

Elbert reports two structures were in danger at one point, but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Grundy County Rural Fire received mutual aid from Spickard.

Like this: Like Loading...