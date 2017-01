Grundy County Emergency Management is looking for a Mass Care Coordinator.

The Mass Care Coordinator primarily focuses on mass care and sheltering for Grundy County and coordinates between the Red Cross, local organizations, and emergency services during disasters.

It is a volunteer position and no compensation is offered.

Contact Grundy County Emergency Management at 660-635-0706 or by email at [email protected] if you are interested in volunteering as Mass Care Coordinator.

Like this: Like Loading...