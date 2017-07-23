Goat and Sheep show winners announced at Mercer County Fair

Goat and sheep shows were held at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton Friday.

For the goat show, grand champion doe went to Bryce Shipley of Mercer, and reserve champion doe went to Wyatt Ellis of Bethany.

Grand champion wether and reserve champion wether went to Amy McLaughlin of Unionville.

Wyatt Ellis received senior showmanship, and Bryce Shipley received Easter Memorial showmanship.

For the sheep show, grand champion ram, as well as grand champion ewe, went to Wyatt Vogle of Lineville.

Reserve champion ewe went to Madi Moore of Trenton.

Grand champion market lamb, as well as reserve champion market lamb, went to Brylee Williams of Princeton.

Senior showmanship went to Kendra Betz, and Easter Memorial showmanship, as well as junior showmanship, went to Wyatt Vogle.

Wyatt Vogle and Dillon Jones received county performance awards.

