Audio: Hawley now selling merchandise with fist pump image

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is doubling down on his use of an image that shows him holding his fist in the air on January sixth, hours before pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The controversial image is now being used on coozies for aluminum cans and glass bottles, coffee mugs, and T-shirts. The image is from a photograph that’s owned by the media company Politico, which has ordered Hawley to stop using it. But his attorneys say he’s covered by “fair use” laws.

A fundraising email from Hawley’s office suggests the merchandise will “drive liberals crazy” during the upcoming “barbecue season.”