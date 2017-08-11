Fellowship of Christian Athletes to hold banquet

The Trenton Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a Kickoff Banquet next week.

Recent Trenton High School graduate and FCA alum Connor Cotton will speak during the banquet the evening of August 17th at 6 o’clock and information will be shared about the upcoming school year.

Families of current FCA members and those who would like to join are invited.

Those attending should RSVP on the Trenton FCA Facebook page.

They are also asked to bring a side dish to accompany the entree that will be provided at the banquet.

