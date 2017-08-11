Cub Scouts accepting applications for enrollment

Cub Scouts are taking applications for enrollment.

Applications will be available at the open house for Rissler Elementary in Trenton Monday evening from 5:30 to 6:30. Members of the Cub Scouts will also be available that evening to speak to.

Those unable to attend Rissler’s open house, but would still like to be part of Cub Scouts, may call Danielle Knapp at 660-654-3077 for an application.

The deadline for applications is September 1st.

Applications may be returned to Rissler or Knapp’s Exhaust and Welding in Trenton.

