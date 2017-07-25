Crossroads Correctional Center placed under lockdown

The Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron is currently under lockdown after two inmates sustained injuries Monday afternoon when they were allegedly assaulted by other inmates.

The Communications Director with the Missouri Department of Corrections, David Owen, said the incident is currently under investigation.

“The safety and security of the public, staff, and offenders are the highest priority of the department at its correctional centers,” Owen said. “Any incident of violence against staff or offenders is taken seriously and reviewed to make sure all the appropriate actions are taken.”

Owen said an institutional lockdown was initiated to ensure the safety of the staff and offender population.

The lockdown was still in effect as of Tuesday with privileges limited during a lockdown and offenders restricted to their cells.

Crossroads Correctional Center is a maximum-medium security facility with a capacity of approximately 1,500 offenders.

Like this: Like Loading...