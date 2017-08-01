Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Knouse announces retirement

Chillicothe Police Department

Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Knouse has announced he will retire after 40 years with the department.

Chillicothe Mayor Chuck Haney says Knouse’s retirement becomes effective September 29th.

Knouse served as a reserve officer for years and has worked full-time with the department for the last 36 years serving as Chief of Police for the last 17 years.

Knouse stated in a letter addressed to the mayor and City Council that he has enjoyed being a police officer for the city of Chillicothe. “I have come to the time where I need to enjoy my life and be with my family,” he stated. He said he is leaving the city with a highly-trained and great police department.  

Knouse’s letter to the city was dated June 28 and Mayor Haney reports a search for a new police chief has started.

