Chillicothe man charged with making false bomb report

On May 11, 2017, KTTN Radio reported on a story involving an IED in Livingston County.

At the time of the incident, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department along with the Missouri State Fire Marshall were called to LIV 510 and LIV 503 on a report of two improvised explosive devices, with trip wires reported to have detonated near the individual who had reported the IEDs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the scene and their investigation concluded there were no explosives or explosive devices.

On Thursday, July 20 the Missouri State Fire Marshall once again interviewed the individual who made the initial call to authorities, and as a result, 53-year-old James Robert Forbis of Chillicothe was arrested and charged with making a false bomb report.

Forbis was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail with bond set at $2,500.

Sheriff Steve Cox was quoted as saying “Respecting the need of public safety, the matter was initially shared with the media in an attempt to raise awareness and gain any leads”.

