Caldwell County ATV crash sends woman to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports a Grove, Oklahoma woman sustained moderate injuries after being ejected from her all-terrain vehicle in Caldwell County Sunday night.

Thirty-three year old Kimberly Moore drove south on Northeast Railroad Pond Road five miles east of Hamilton when her ATV traveled off the west side of the road and overturned before being completely ejected.

Life Flight Eagle transported Moore to the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff assisted with the accident.

