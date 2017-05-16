Audio: Princeton School District eyes bids for excavation and construction

With the demolition of some out-buildings underway, the Princeton School District sets its sight next on bids for excavating work followed by construction bids for campus improvements.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner was pleased with the demolition bid.

That’s Tuesday, May 23 when bids will be open for excavation work which will lead to a new parking lot in preparations for the elementary school addition.

Girdner said construction bids for the additions to the elementary school and the Stacy center are due early next month.

There’s also a range in tentative completion dates for all of the facility improvements at the Princeton school.

