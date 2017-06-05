Area organizations receive grants from Hy-Vee

Several area organizations received $1,000 One Step Garden Grants from Hy-Vee recently.

The Harrison County Health Department of Bethany, Pass the Taters Community Gardening Project of Chillicothe, and the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families of Chillicothe received the grants to be used to purchase seeds, plants, garden tools, and food preservation equipment for community gardens.

This year, Hy-Vee awarded 156 One Step Garden Grants totaling $156,000 to community gardens that teach those in need about health and nutrition through the process of planting, tending, and harvesting their own fruits and vegetables.

The program uses a portion of the proceeds from the sale of earth-friendly products to benefit charitable causes.

Hy-Vee has awarded 740 garden grants since 2013 and the One Step program has donated more than $1.3 million in product sales since it began in 2011.

