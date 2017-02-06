Accident near Coffey injures two from Iowa

Two people from the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area were injured Sunday afternoon in a single vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Daviess County. The location was one mile north of Coffey.

The Highway Patrol said the driver, 27-year old Andrew Davidson and passenger, 26-year old Whitley Davidson, were taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The injuries were described as moderate to both.

The investigating officer said a car was southbound on Highway 13 when it was driven into an oncoming lane, attempting to pass another vehicle. The Iowa car then ran off the east side of 13 and began to slide. The driver over-corrected with the vehicle returning to the pavement, and beginning to overturn. It continued that process and struck a fence off the west side of the road. The car, which came to a stop upright in the ditch, was demolished.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

