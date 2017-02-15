650 acres burned in grass fire in Harrison County

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to two grass fires on Tuesday.

Bethany Firefighter Jacob Denum says Grundy County Rural Fire provided mutual aid for a large grass fire in Harrison County off of Route CC from around 330th Street to near 350th Street.

Firefighters used three tanker trucks and a few brush trucks to fight the fire, which burned about 650 acres in a fourth to a half mile wide path.

Denum adds the fire moved towards a few structures at one point, but he believes a small shed was the only structure actually burnt.

Multiple fire departments, including North Harrison, Ridgeway, Cainesville, Gilman City, and Bethany, worked to fight the fire.

Trenton Firefighter Derek Hert says while Grundy County helped fight the Harrison County fire, it received a call for the other grass fire in an area by Highway Y and Highway O in Grundy County.

Hert says the firefighters used a brush truck to fight the fire but added that no structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire in Grundy County is unknown and no injuries were reported from either fire.

