2 life-flighted to Columbia after crash in Green City

The highway patrol reports two people were flown to a Columbia hospital after a single vehicle, rollover, accident Sunday afternoon in Green City.

The highway patrol reports an eastbound vehicle traveled off Highway 6 and overturned.

Taken to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia were the driver 29-year-old Omar Morales Almestica of Milan and a passenger, 26-year-old Juvintino Martinez of Kirksville.

The accident report shows each with moderate injuries and vehicle damage was listed as moderate in the 3 pm Sunday accident.

Assisting the highway patrol were Sullivan county sheriff’s office, Milan and Green City Fire Departments and the Sullivan County Ambulance.

