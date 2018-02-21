Trenton Fire Department seeking to bring fire prevention information to community

The Trenton Fire Department is seeking financial support in order to bring fire prevention information to the community.

The fire department has selected materials provided by the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated to address topics such as smoke alarms, sprinkler systems, candle safety, and escape routes.

Sponsorships for the program are available, and the fire department notes any contribution is greatly appreciated. Contributions are tax-deductible, and contributors will be listed as a sponsor on safety manuals.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler says anyone wishing to donate who did not receive a letter about the program can write a check to the National Fire Safety Council, Incorporated and deliver it to the Trenton Fire Department.

Individuals may also contact the fire department at 359-5552 to arrange a letter be provided to them.

