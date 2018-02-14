Livingston County Sheriff seeks public assistance in identifying man involved in burglary and theft of pickup

Local News February 14, 2018February 14, 2018 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff Seeks Tips

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the identification of a man thought to be involved in a burglary and theft of a pickup.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup was stolen from the Utica area Sunday and tracked to a Kansas location where it stopped. He says the person of interest attempted to get fuel and entered a convenience store.

Cox reports the Kansas Highway Patrol obtained photos of the alleged suspect in the convenience store.

Cox encourages anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

 

Post Views: 355

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , ,

About KTTN News