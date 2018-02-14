Livingston County Sheriff seeks public assistance in identifying man involved in burglary and theft of pickup

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the identification of a man thought to be involved in a burglary and theft of a pickup.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup was stolen from the Utica area Sunday and tracked to a Kansas location where it stopped. He says the person of interest attempted to get fuel and entered a convenience store.

Cox reports the Kansas Highway Patrol obtained photos of the alleged suspect in the convenience store.

Cox encourages anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

