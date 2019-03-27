Wright Memorial Hospital employees donate $1K to Green Hills Women’s Shelter

In January, Wright Memorial Hospital departments participated in a basket auction with employees contributing funds toward each department’s basket.

On March 21, the Wright Memorial Hospital Employee Engagement Team presented the proceeds from the auction, which totaled $1001, to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Accepting the donation from the Women’s Shelter were Janelle Vestal and Tammy Taylor. Representing the WMH Employee Engagement Team were Crystal Krentz, Chris Magruder, Denise Hamilton, Lisa Hecker, and Buffy Rosson.