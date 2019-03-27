Wright Memorial Hospital employees donate $1K to Green Hills Women’s Shelter

Local News March 27, 2019 KTTN News
Janelle Vestal (front left), and Tammy Taylor (front right). Representing the WMH Employee Engagement Team were (back row, left to right) Crystal Krentz, Chris Magruder, Denise Hamilton, Lisa Hecker, and Buffy Rosson.

In January, Wright Memorial Hospital departments participated in a basket auction with employees contributing funds toward each department’s basket.

On March 21, the Wright Memorial Hospital Employee Engagement Team presented the proceeds from the auction, which totaled $1001, to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Accepting the donation from the Women’s Shelter were Janelle Vestal and Tammy Taylor. Representing the WMH Employee Engagement Team were Crystal Krentz, Chris Magruder, Denise Hamilton, Lisa Hecker, and Buffy Rosson.

 

