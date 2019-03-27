Six face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Duane Shiner of Lexington appeared via Polycom video communication and waived a preliminary hearing on five felony counts.

The cases were bound over to the May 16th docket in Division One of circuit court. Shiner was arrested following a law enforcement pursuit east of Trenton January 5th. He faces two counts of assault in the first degree on an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, and one for property damage.

Trenton resident Bobbie Jo Dunkin waived her preliminary hearing on two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution earlier this month. She’s to appear April 11th in Division One.

Kansas City resident Jason Edward Clay pleaded guilty to resisting/interfering with an arrest or detention and a count of second-degree property damage. The court followed a plea agreement and sentenced Jason Clay to 90 days in jail on each count with the terms to run concurrently. The court has suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on one-year probation. He’s to pay restitution of $283, donate $50 to the law enforcement fund, and the court costs.

Trenton resident Jason Lovett pleaded guilty to an amended charge of peace disturbance. Upon the states’ recommendation, Lovett was fined $500, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and pay court costs. The money is to be taken from the posted cash bond with the remaining balance returned to Lovett.

Two defendants facing bad check charges entered pleas of guilty and were fined, ordered to make restitution, and pay court costs.

Lisa Hedrick of Jamesport was fined $200 and is to make restitution of $132. Casey Joy Lea of Galt was fined $200 and is to make restitution of nearly $76. In both cases, the funds were taken from cash bonds with the remaining balance returned to the defendants.