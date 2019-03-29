Work to begin on bridges over Interstate 35 in Clinton and Daviess counties

A bridge rehabilitation project will begin in April on five bridges located over Interstate 35 in Clinton and Daviess counties. Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin work Monday, April 8.

Rehabilitation Schedule:

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 Bridge south of Cameron – April 8 thru early June



Daviess County Route KK Bridge – Late May thru mid-July Route DD Bridge – Late June thru early Sept. Route B/N Bridge – Mid-Aug. thru late Oct. Route C Bridge – Late Aug. thru early Nov.



During the bridge projects, motorists should follow signed detour routes. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridge during demolition. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit. Any reduction of lanes on I-35 will be completed during nighttime hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All work and schedules are weather permitting.