Guilty plea entered in Grundy County court on felony non-support

A Nixa man has pleaded guilty in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court to felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

Court information says the court suspended formal imposition of sentence and ordered Adam Bentz to be placed on probation for five years under the supervision of Probation and Parole with the court’s regular special conditions. He is to pay $500 per month child support, with $394 applied to current and $100 applied to arrears.

Costs were assessed against Bentz.