Wisconsin judge declares Diemel brothers “Legally Dead”

A Wisconsin judge has declared the missing Diemel brothers legally dead.

Media sources report identical petitions were approved for Nicholas and Justin Diemel that say they died “on or about July 21st.” The petitions were filed by Nicholas’s wife, Lisa Diemel. The petitions are said to give Lisa the authority to run the brothers’ livestock business and allow her to “investigate and secure [the brothers’] financial information and pay personal bills and expenses.”

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish reported last week that investigators found human remains at the search area at a farm at Braymer July 30th. Investigators are working with Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

It was previously reported that the Diemels went to Garland “Joey” Nelson’s farm at Braymer on business to discuss cattle July 21st. They drove there in a rental truck, and the truck was found abandoned in a commuter lot near Holt July 22nd. Nelson is accused of driving the truck to that location.

Online court information shows Nelson has been charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, with no bond allowed. He is next to appear in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court August 15th.