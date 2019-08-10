Applicants who disagree with their FEMA decision letter for federal assistance for the April 29 -July 5 storms and flooding in Missouri may want to appeal.
- Missouri residents should read their entire letter to see why they are ineligible for FEMA assistance and how to appeal. For help understanding the letter, call FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711. TTY users may call 800-462-7585.
- Additional documentation may be all it takes for FEMA to take another look at an application or home inspection. A simple solution is to check the accuracy of your name, birthday and Social Security number.
- Applicants have the right to appeal FEMA’s eligibility decisions, including the amount of the award. FEMA’s grant amounts vary because every situation is different.
- Free legal assistance is available to those who need help with disaster-related issues such as appealing FEMA decisions. Call the disaster hotline at 800-829-4128 to leave a message including your name, phone number, and county of residence. Your call will be returned during business hours.
- A brochure called “Help After a Disaster” is accessible online and explains the actions an applicant should take.
- Applicants are also required to submit an appeal letter explaining why FEMA should re-evaluate its decision. The letter should include:
- Applicant’s full name
- The registration number and FEMA disaster number – DR-4451-MO – on the top or bottom of all pages
- Contractor’s estimate for home repairs (if applicable)
- Appeals must be submitted within 60 days of the date on the determination letter. All documentation and the appeal letter can be:
- Delivered to the nearest disaster recovery center location
- Uploaded to your account at Disaster Assistance Website
- Faxed to 800-827-8112, Attn: FEMA Appeals Officer
- Mailed to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055
- Missouri residents can also apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the federal government’s primary source of funding for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. Applying with SBA ensures you will be considered for all FEMA assistance.
- For more SBA information, residents may contact 800-659-2955. Applicants may also email SBA disaster customer service or visit SBA’s disaster webpage. If you are deaf or hard-of-hearing, call text relay at 800-877-8339.