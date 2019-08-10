Applicants who disagree with their FEMA decision letter for federal assistance for the April 29 -July 5 storms and flooding in Missouri may want to appeal.

Missouri residents should read their entire letter to see why they are ineligible for FEMA assistance and how to appeal. For help understanding the letter, call FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711. TTY users may call 800-462-7585.



Additional documentation may be all it takes for FEMA to take another look at an application or home inspection. A simple solution is to check the accuracy of your name, birthday and Social Security number.



Applicants have the right to appeal FEMA’s eligibility decisions, including the amount of the award. FEMA’s grant amounts vary because every situation is different.



Free legal assistance is available to those who need help with disaster-related issues such as appealing FEMA decisions. Call the disaster hotline at 800-829-4128 to leave a message including your name, phone number, and county of residence. Your call will be returned during business hours.

