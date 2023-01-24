Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

All counties north of Interstate 70 in Missouri, with the exception of Atchison, Nodaway, and Holt counties, are included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect on Tuesday at 6 pm and continue until Wednesday at Noon.

Snow is expected with a total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Initial precipitation may start as a rain/snow mix but should quickly turn to all snow.

Slick roads can be expected throughout much of the region due to the accumulating snow and changing weather conditions. Road conditions will change quickly and motorists should adjust their speed and driving habits to changing conditions. Road conditions, which are updated frequently, can be checked on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map. Stay home if possible during the storm, as it makes it easier for MoDOT crews to work on clearing roads.

The forecast as of 6:00 pm, Monday, January 23, 2023 calls for:

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible with locally higher amounts.

Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

