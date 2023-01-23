Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility.

She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney.

On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike” Easton in Bethany, MO. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2010.

Debbie was a 1974 graduate of South Harrison High School in Bethany, MO. She retired from the United State Government as a contract specialist.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Zelma Arney, and sister, Mary Ann DeGraw.

Survivors include her nieces, Tolane (Brad) Campbell, Trenton, MO, and Tonya (Michael) Otto, Newtown, MO; great-nephew, Brett Otto; great-niece, Emily (Bryson) Wagenbach and brother-in-law, Raymond DeGraw, Trenton, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Springer Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

