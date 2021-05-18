Wheeling man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting and threatening to kill neighbor

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Wheeling man has been charged with three felonies after an incident on May 17, 2021, where he allegedly physically assaulted a female neighbor and threatened to kill her.

Fifty-year-old Robert Wayne Renshaw faces charges of third-degree assault, first-degree harassment, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, no surety, no contact with the victim, and Supervision Services.

Renshaw entered a plea of not guilty on May 17th. A bond hearing is set for May 19th.

A probable cause statement from Jordan Williams with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Renshaw became aggravated when he and the neighbor were talking about damages to the neighbor’s vehicle. Renshaw reportedly thought she was accusing his family of the damages. He allegedly broke the glass screen door window of the woman’s apartment.

Renshaw is also accused of punching the woman three to four times, tossing her around on the ground, and placing his hands around her neck like he was going to choke her.

Williams reports Renshaw slammed his apartment door shut on Williams and another deputy. Renshaw also was said to smell of intoxicants and try to pull away after Williams kicked open the door.

The probable cause statement notes Renshaw has a criminal history including guilty pleas in Livingston County on felony charges of possessing/manufacture/sale of an illegal weapon and three counts of distributing/deliver/manufacture a controlled substance; in Chariton County of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing; and in Linn County of distributing/deliver/manufacture. He also pled guilty in Caldwell County to misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault, first offense.

