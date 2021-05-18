North Central Missouri College releases list of students on Academic Honors Lists for 2021 spring semester

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2021 spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

You may click this link to see a complete list of students on the Spring Academic Honors list. The list will open in a new browser window.

Related