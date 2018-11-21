What’s coming and going on Netflix in December, 2018

Local News November 21, 2018 KTTN News
Netflix Logo

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in December:

Dec. 1 
8 Mile 
Astro Boy 
Battle – Netflix Original 
Bride of Chucky 
Christine 
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 
Crossroads: One Two Jaga – Netflix Original 
Friday 
Friday After Next 
Hellboy 
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone Season 1 
Meet Joe Black 
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday) – Netflix Original 
My Bloody Valentine 
Next Friday 
Reindeer Games 
Seven Pounds 
Shaun of the Dead 
Terminator Salvation 
The Big Lebowski 
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass Season 5 
The Last Dragon 
The Man Who Knew Too Little 

Dec. 2 
The Lobster 

Dec. 3 
Blue Planet II Season 1 
Hero Mask – Netflix Original 
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 – Netflix Original 

Dec. 4 
District 9 

Dec. 6 
Happy! Season 1 

Dec. 7 
5 Star Christmas – Netflix Original 
Bad Blood – Netflix Original 
Dogs of Berlin – Netflix Original 
Dumplin’ – Netflix Original 
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas – Netflix Original 
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle – Netflix Original 
Nailed It! Holiday! – Netflix Original 
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas – Netflix Original 
Pine Gap – Netflix Original 
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? – Netflix Original 
Super Monsters and the Wish Star – Netflix Original 
The American Meme – Netflix Original 
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) – Netflix Original 
The Ranch Part 6 – Netflix Original 

Dec. 9 
Sin senos sí hay paraíso Season 3 

Dec. 10 
Michael Jackson’s This is It 

Dec. 11 
Vir Das: Losing It 

Dec. 12 
Back Street Girls: Gokudols – Netflix Original 
Out of Many, One – Netflix Original 

Dec. 13 
Wanted Season 3 – Netflix Original 

Dec. 14 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale – Netflix Original 
Cuckoo Season 4 – Netflix Original 
Dance & Sing with True: Songs – Netflix Original 
Fuller House Season 4 – Netflix Original 
Inside the Real Narcos – Netflix Original 
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 3 – Netflix Original 
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle – Netflix Original 
Roma – Netflix Original 
Sunderland Til I Die – Netflix Original 
The Fix – Netflix Original 
The Innocent Man – Netflix Original 
The Protector – Netflix Original 
Tidelands – Netflix Original 
Travelers Season 3 – Netflix Original 
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 8 – Netflix Original 

Dec. 16 
Baby Mama 
Kill the Messenger 
One Day 
Springsteen on Broadway – Netflix Original 
The Theory of Everything 

Dec. 18 
Baki – Netflix Original 
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable – Netflix Original 
Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 5 – Netflix Original 

Dec. 21 
3Below: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original 
7 Days Out – Netflix Original 
Back with the Ex – Netflix Original 
Bad Seeds – Netflix Original 
Bird Box – Netflix Original 
Derry Girls – Netflix Original 
Diablero – Netflix Original 
Greenleaf Season 3 
Last Hope Part 2 – Netflix Original 
Perfume – Netflix Original 
Sirius the Jaeger – Netflix Original 
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski – Netflix Original 
Tales by Light Season 3 – Netflix Original 
The Casketeers – Netflix Original 
Wolf (Börö) – Netflix Original 

Dec. 24 
Hi Score Girl – Netflix Original 
The Magicians Season 3 

Dec. 25 
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 11 
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War 

Dec. 26 
Alexa & Katie Season 2 – Netflix Original 
You 

Dec. 28 
Instant Hotel – Netflix Original 
La noche de 12 años – Netflix Original 
Selection Day – Netflix Original 
When Angels Sleep – Netflix Original 
Yummy Mummies – Netflix Original 

Dec. 30 
The Autopsy of Jane Doe 

Dec. 31 
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man 

Coming in December: 
Watership Down (Limited Series) – Netflix Original 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December:

Dec. 1 
Cabin Fever 
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever 
Groundhog Day 
Happily N’Ever After 
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White 
Hellbound: Hellraiser II 
Hellraiser 
Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-7 
Spider-Man 3 
Spy Hard 
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn 
Swept Under 
The Covenant 
The Game 

Dec. 4 
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch 
Air Bud: Spikes Back 
Air Bud: World Pup 
Air Buddies 
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales 
Spooky Buddies 
Tarzan & Jane 
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars 
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue 
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos 
The Search for Santa Paws 
Tinker Bell 
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue 
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure 

Dec. 7 
Trolls 

Dec. 10 
Battle Royale 
Battle Royale 2 
Teeth 

Dec. 15 
Step Up 2: The Streets 

Dec. 16 
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy 

Dec. 17 
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 

Dec. 19 
Ip Man: The Final Flight 

Dec. 20 
Disney’s Moana 
Food, Inc. 
I Give It a Year 

Dec. 22 
Spotlight 

Dec. 25 
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 

Dec. 31 
Troy 

Post Views: 91

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News