Video: Missouri Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins August 5th

The Missouri Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins August 5, 2022, at 12:01 am and goes through the night of August 7th at midnight.

Certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from sales tax during that time. The sales tax exemption is limited to any article of clothing having a taxable value of $100 or less, school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase, computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less, and personal computers not to exceed $1,500, computer peripheral devices not to exceed $1,500, and graphing calculators not to exceed $150.

Some cities and counties have opted out of the sales tax holiday. Area cities opting out include Chillicothe, Green City, Marceline, Pattonsburg, and Trenton. Area counties opting out include Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam. The state portion of the tax rate, 4.225%, will remain exempt for the sale of qualifying sales tax holiday items.

More information on the Missouri Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.