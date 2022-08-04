Kansas man extradited to Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash, corporate surety, or 10% allowed. Collett is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 9th.