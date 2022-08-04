Gallatin teenager dies in Wednesday night crash, two other Gallatin teenagers injured

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident half of a mile west of Winston on Wednesday night, August 3rd claimed the life of a Gallatin teen and injured two other teens.

The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday morning, August 4th, about six hours after the accident.

One of Stoor’s passengers, a 14-year-old boy from Gallatin, was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and was then taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The other passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Gallatin, was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

No injuries were reported for the driver of a pickup truck, 44-year-old Jason Patterson of Greencastle.

The SUV was northbound on Route BB, and the pickup was northbound on Highway 69 before the SUV reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The SUV began making a right turn onto northbound Highway 69, and the impact occurred as the front of the truck struck the SUV. Both vehicles ran off the north side of the east-west portion of Highway 69. The SUV overturned and came to rest on its top. The pickup came to rest on its wheels.

All occupants of the vehicles wore seat belts.

Stoor is Daviess County’s fourth traffic fatality this year investigated by the Highway Patrol. The patrol does not release names of those involved in the crash who are under the age of 18.