Video: Main Street Chillicothe to host concert featuring the band “Members Only”

Main Street Chillicothe will host a concert on June 24th as a fundraiser for Main Street Chillicothe.

The 1980s tribute band, Members Only, will perform at the Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Chairs and seating will not be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their chairs. There will be a dance area in front of the stage. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Coolers will also not be allowed.

Those attending must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID to purchase alcohol. Tickets can be purchased at this link for $15. Tickets will not be sold on-site. Tickets are non-refundable.

June 24th’s Members Only concert will be moved to Celebrations and Fast Lane of Chillicothe if there is inclement weather. Any weather-related or event announcements will be made on the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page.

Financial assistance has been provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.