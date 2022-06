Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center.

Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.

Two occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries. Damage to the structure was listed as moderate.