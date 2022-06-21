Trenton Police Department reminds residents of Trenton’s Fireworks Ordinance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks within the city limits of Trenton

The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

You can read the city code for Trenton by visiting this link, and searching for fireworks at the top of the page.

1. No permissible fireworks may be sold at retail without the securing of the applicable City business license in addition to the permit required hereinabove. The license and permit must be on display at the location where the retail sale takes place.

2. It shall be unlawful to offer for sale or to sell any fireworks to children under the age of fourteen (14) years or to any intoxicated person.

3. At all places where fireworks are sold or displayed, the words “NO SMOKING” must be posted in letters at least four (4) inches in height.

4. No fireworks shall be discharged within six hundred (600) feet of any church, hospital, or school building.

5. No fireworks shall be stored, kept, sold, or discharged within fifty (50) feet of any gasoline pump, gasoline filling station, gasoline bulk station, or any building in which gasoline or volatile liquids are sold in quantities in excess of one (1) gallon.

6. No fireworks shall be discharged within seventy-five (75) feet of any fireworks retail sale location.

7. Bottle rockets. No person, other than a resident wholesaler selling at wholesale for resale, shall store, possess, offer for sale, expose for sale or sell at retail that type of firework commonly referred to as a bottle rocket. It shall also be unlawful for any person to discharge a bottle rocket within the corporate limits of the City. A “bottle rocket” is defined as a reporting or non-reporting explosive or pyrotechnic material attached to a stick of wood or other material designed to be launched from bottles, tubing, any fixed object, or handheld.

8. Sky lanterns. No person, other than a resident wholesaler selling at wholesale for resale, shall store, possess, offer for sale, expose for sale or sell at retail that type of firework commonly referred to as a “sky lantern.” It shall also be unlawful for any person to discharge a sky lantern in the corporate limits of the City. A “sky lantern” is defined as any type of balloon which requires fire underneath to propel the same.

9. No person shall expose fireworks in any window where the sun may shine through glass on the fireworks displayed or permit the presence of lighted cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in any store or on the premises where fireworks are offered for sale.

10. No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw the same from a motor vehicle while within, nor shall any person place or throw an ignited article of fireworks into or at such a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

11. No person shall discharge, ignite or explode any article of fireworks except between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 10:00 P.M. on July 2nd and 3rd and between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 12:00 Midnight on July 4th of each year.

12. Any stand, facility, or premises used for the retail sale of fireworks shall be equipped with an operable fire extinguisher of size and grade 5 ABC or higher.

13. All fireworks shall be contained in their original packaging and no loose fireworks or broken packages shall be displayed or sold.