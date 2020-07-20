Video: Fire destroys apartment complex east of Princeton

Facebook videos from last evening show a raging fire with heavy smoke at the Cedar Ridge Apartments east of Princeton.

Mercer County Fire Protection District, along with other departments, responded to the scene which has an address of 20802 Highway 136 of Princeton. Social media entries indicated the smoke could be seen from miles away.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting families displaced by fire at the apartments. No other information was available yet.

With lost possessions in the Cedar Ridge Apartments fire, the public is being asked for donations of furniture, bedding, clothing, and the like for community members who lost their homes. Donations are to be taken to the Methodist Parsonage where Pastor Lori Kiehl lives by noon today. The address is 705 Ada Street in Princeton.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce reports its fundraiser Saturday night, July 25th, will have all donations go to help meet the needs of those who lost their homes. The chamber event includes music, ice cream, and cake social starting at 7:30 on the Princeton Square. The fundraiser will also include music by the Princeton high school band.



This is a developing story

Video Courtesy of Dillon Kowalski

