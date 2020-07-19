Cameron teenager and infant daughter injured after being sideswiped by stolen RV

Three people were hurt a motorcoach recreational vehicle made an improper pass and hit the side of a car in Holt. The RV went off the road and overturned onto its top and the car went off the road and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the RV, 36-year old Dustin Leach of Kearney, faces several accusations, among them, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leach was taken to the hospital in Liberty with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year old Sierra Coleman of Cameron, and her infant daughter, also were taken to Liberty Hospital. The patrol described the injuries as moderate to Coleman and minor to her infant daughter.

The accident happened Saturday morning on Route PP near Interstate 35 at Holt as both vehicles were westbound. Leach attempted an improper pass, the RV hit the side of the car, the RV then went off the left side of the road and overturned onto its top. The car also went off the left side of the road before coming to rest on its wheels.

Both vehicles were demolished and the patrol reported Sierra Coleman and her infant daughter were wearing safety devices but Leach was not.

Leach was accused of felony counts of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, fourth offense driving while revoked, and endangering the welfare of a child. Leach also was accused of misdemeanor counts of DWI/ drugs involving injury, speeding, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failure to halt at a stop sign, and not wearing a seat belt. He was released to Liberty Hospital.

Several highway patrolmen, the Clinton and Clay County Sheriff’s departments, and Lathrop police assisted in the incident and investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the RV had been reported stolen and a pursuit was involved. Clinton County Deputies, early Saturday morning, were dispatched to a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The sheriff’s office said, thanks to observant citizens at the scene, a vehicle description was relayed to deputies and the highway patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said troopers located the leaving vehicle, a pursuit ensued, and the pursuit came to an end when the RV sideswiped a passenger car at Route P and I-35.

