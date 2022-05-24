Veteran events announced for June, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veterans events have been announced for June.

A veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 to help with VA paperwork and answer questions on June 3rd, 6th, 10th, and 17th from 9 to 2 o’clock each time. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

The Kansas City Vet Center will start a group for veterans focused on post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment to civilian life. The group will meet at the Trenton VFW Post on June 6th from noon to 2 o’clock. It will then continue to meet on the first Monday of every month.