Trenton Building Inspector issues latest report on inspections and permits

There were 48 building inspections in Trenton from April 18th through May 16th.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 25 of those inspections were for construction. There were 10 inspections for the right of way, six rental, six pre-permit, and one dangerous building issue.

Out of 13 permit applications, seven were for building. There were five right-of-way permit applications and one occupancy.

The building inspector’s report shows 15 nuisance calls or inspections and five zoning issues or notices. There were five cases in court.